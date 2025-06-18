Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Finvest India grants stock options

Apollo Finvest India grants stock options

Jun 18 2025
At an Exercise price of Rs.10 per option

Apollo Finvest India has considered and approved the grant of 390 ESOPs to eligible employee of the Company under the Apollo Finvest Employee Stock Option Plan 2022 (AFIL ESOP 2022 at an exercise price of Rs.10/- per stock option.

Jun 18 2025

