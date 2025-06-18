Ratnabhumi Developers jumps 108% in fourteen days

Ratnabhumi Developers was locked in a 5% upper circuit at Rs 192.74, extending gains for the fourteenth consecutive trading session.Shares of Ratnabhumi Developers surged 108.37% in fourteen trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 92.50 on 29 May 2025.
The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 192.74 today. The counter has soared 118.9% from its 52-week low of Rs 88.05, which was hit on 15 May 2025.
On the BSE, 216 shares have been traded so far, compared with average daily volumes of 455 shares in the past two weeks.
The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 112.97% as against the Sensex's 0.78% shed.
The scrip had outperformed the market in the past three months, jumping 111.8% as against an 8.13% rise in Sensex.
The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 25.97% as against Sensex's 5.33% increase.
On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 90.976. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 114.33, 118.45, and 134.12, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.
Ratnabhumi Developers is in the business of construction of buildings and other construction-related services and renting services.
The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 1361.1% to Rs 2.63 crore on a 28716.7% jump in net sales to Rs 34.58 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
