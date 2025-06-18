Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Infra jumps after landmark Dassault jet deal

Reliance Infra jumps after landmark Dassault jet deal

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reliance Infrastructure soared 5% to hit the upper circuit at Rs 386.05 after its subsidiary, Reliance Aerostructure Limited (RAL), inked a milestone deal with French aerospace giant Dassault Aviation.

Announced at the Paris Air Show, the partnership will see the two companies jointly manufacture Falcon 2000 business jets in India.

The Falcon 2000 jets will now roll out of a final assembly line in Nagpur, Maharashtra, catering to both domestic and global markets. The collaboration positions India alongside elite aircraft-producing nations like the US, France, Canada, and Brazil.

The deal goes far beyond just Falcon 2000 production. Dassault Aviation and Reliance Aerostructure (DRAL) joint venture will become a Center of Excellence (CoE) for Dassaults Falcon series, including future assembly programs for the Falcon 6X and 8X.

Dassault Aviation will also transfer the assembly of the front section of Falcon 8X and Falcon 6X, in addition to the wings and complete fuselage assembly of Falcon 2000 to DRAL. The transfer of assembly operations combined with major facility upgrades, will pave the way for the first flight of Falcon 2000 Made in India from Indian soil by 2028.

Reliance Infrastructure is active in the energy sector, focusing on power distribution in Delhi and power generation. The company also has interests in defence manufacturing and plays a key role in infrastructure development through special purpose vehicles (SPVs), including projects like the Mumbai Metro.

On a consolidated basis, Reliance Infrastructure reported net profit of Rs 4387.08 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 220.58 crore in Q4 March 2024. Net sales declined 12.33% YoY to Rs 4108.01 crore in Q4 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices end with minor cuts; Nifty settles below 24,850 mark

Apollo Finvest India grants stock options

Ratnabhumi Developers jumps 108% in fourteen days

Indusind Bank jumps on brokerage upgrade

Orient Cement Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story