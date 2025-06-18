Reliance Infra jumps after landmark Dassault jet deal

Reliance Infrastructure soared 5% to hit the upper circuit at Rs 386.05 after its subsidiary, Reliance Aerostructure Limited (RAL), inked a milestone deal with French aerospace giant Dassault Aviation.

Announced at the Paris Air Show, the partnership will see the two companies jointly manufacture Falcon 2000 business jets in India.

The Falcon 2000 jets will now roll out of a final assembly line in Nagpur, Maharashtra, catering to both domestic and global markets. The collaboration positions India alongside elite aircraft-producing nations like the US, France, Canada, and Brazil.

The deal goes far beyond just Falcon 2000 production. Dassault Aviation and Reliance Aerostructure (DRAL) joint venture will become a Center of Excellence (CoE) for Dassaults Falcon series, including future assembly programs for the Falcon 6X and 8X.

Dassault Aviation will also transfer the assembly of the front section of Falcon 8X and Falcon 6X, in addition to the wings and complete fuselage assembly of Falcon 2000 to DRAL. The transfer of assembly operations combined with major facility upgrades, will pave the way for the first flight of Falcon 2000 Made in India from Indian soil by 2028. Reliance Infrastructure is active in the energy sector, focusing on power distribution in Delhi and power generation. The company also has interests in defence manufacturing and plays a key role in infrastructure development through special purpose vehicles (SPVs), including projects like the Mumbai Metro.