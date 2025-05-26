Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
NSE India VIX rallied 4.29% to 18.02.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 25,035.00, a premium of 33.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,001.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty50 jumped 148 points or 0.60% to 25,001.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, up 4.29% to 18.02.

Eternal, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

