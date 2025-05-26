Nifty May futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX rallied 4.29% to 18.02.The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 25,035.00, a premium of 33.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,001.15 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty50 jumped 148 points or 0.60% to 25,001.15.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, up 4.29% to 18.02.
Eternal, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.
