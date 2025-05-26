Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Awfis elevates Sumit Lakhani as CEO

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Awfis Space Solutions announced the elevation of Sumit Lakhani as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This strategic leadership transition marks a significant milestone in the company's growth journey and is designed to further strengthen its operational focus and execution capabilities. As CEO, Sumit will focus on P&L, daily operations, and customer-centric initiatives along with sales, marketing, and supply acquisition.

Amit Ramani as Founder and Chairman & Managing Director, will continue to be at the helm, provide overarching strategic direction, ensuring Awfis stays at the forefront of innovation and long-term value creation. His focus will be on company growth, new business initiatives, Awfis Transform (Design and Build), as well as overseeing core enabling functions such as Finance, HR, Legal, and Administration. Amit's leadership will guide the next phase of expansion, capital efficiency, and multi-line diversification, anchoring Awfis as a future-ready enterprise.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

