Nifty October futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
NSE India VIX jumped 6.74% to 15.08.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 25,005.70, a premium of 209.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,795.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 218.85 points or 0.87% to 24,795.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.74% to 15.08.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

