Reliance Power Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vakrangee Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd and Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 October 2024. Reliance Power Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 44.15 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 33.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 155.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 30.46. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cummins India Ltd crashed 4.54% to Rs 3609.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28205 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8689 shares in the past one month.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd plummeted 3.99% to Rs 1074.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 58516 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21403 shares in the past one month.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd fell 3.86% to Rs 545.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 65782 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26088 shares in the past one month.

