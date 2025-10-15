Nifty October futures trade at premium

Persistent Systems, Tata Motors and Infosys were top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,435, a premium of 1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,323.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 178.05 points or 0.71% to 25,323.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 5.51% to 10.54.

Persistent Systems, Tata Motors and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.