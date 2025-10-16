V R Films & Studios standalone net profit declines 68.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.61% to Rs 2.48 crore

Net profit of V R Films & Studios declined 68.29% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 38.61% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.484.0420.1619.310.360.650.110.400.130.41

