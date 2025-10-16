Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's oilmeal export jumps 40% on year in Sep-25

India's oilmeal export jumps 40% on year in Sep-25

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
The Solvent Extractors Association of India has released the data for export of oilmeals for the month of September, 2025 provisionally reported at 299,252 tons compared to 213,744 tons in Sept., 2024 i.e. up by 40%. The overall export of oilmeals during April to Sept., 2025 reported at 2,093,067 tons compared to 2,082,533 tons during the same period of last year i.e. marginally up 0.50%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

