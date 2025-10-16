Benares Hotels standalone net profit declines 15.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.33% to Rs 23.90 crore

Net profit of Benares Hotels declined 15.56% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.33% to Rs 23.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.23.9024.4734.5241.159.7711.218.269.686.087.20

