Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 21.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 21.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 20.35% to Rs 832.61 crore

Net profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 21.35% to Rs 244.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 201.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.35% to Rs 832.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 691.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.64% to Rs 911.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 749.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.13% to Rs 3107.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2586.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales832.61691.80 20 3107.632586.82 20 OPM %76.3776.07 -76.3076.04 - PBDT322.36264.37 22 1198.50980.57 22 PBT315.91258.61 22 1173.26959.59 22 NP244.84201.76 21 911.83749.64 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 37.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 84.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 32.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Stanpacks (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 26.21% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 06 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story