Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 21.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 21.35% to Rs 244.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 201.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.35% to Rs 832.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 691.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.64% to Rs 911.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 749.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.13% to Rs 3107.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2586.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

