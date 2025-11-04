Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty slides below 25,700 level; European mkt decline

Nifty slides below 25,700 level; European mkt decline

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in the afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below 25,700 level. Barring the consumer durables index, all the other sectoral indices traded in red.

In the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 273.41 points or 0.33% to 83,705.08. The Nifty 50 index fell 91.40 points or 0.36% to 25,672.95.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.22%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.53%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,634 shares rose and 2,366 shares fell. A total of 216 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers:

Titan Company (up 2.59%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.76%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.55%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.47%) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (up 1.35%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Power Grid Corporation of India (down 2.81%), Eternal (down 2.19%), Bajaj Auto (down 2.17%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 1.93%) and Tata Consumer Products (down 1.75%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Titan Company gained 2.59% after the company posted strong second-quarter earnings for FY26. The companys consolidated revenue jumped 28.5% year-on-year to Rs 18,837 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 14,656 crore in Q2 FY25. profit after tax (PAT) surged 59% YoY to Rs 1,120 crore.

Bharti Airtel added 1.76% after the company reported 89.02% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,791.7 crore on 25.73% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 52,145.4 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Power Grid Corporation of India slipped 2.81% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 5.98% to Rs 3,566.08 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 3,793.02 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 1.75% YoY to Rs 11,475.95 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Godfrey Phillips India dropped 3.54% after the cigarette maker reported 14.39% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 304.99 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 356.28 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) declined 13.26% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,289.03 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Gallantt Ispat slipped 1.36%. The company reported a 78.42% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 87.23 crore on a 7.45% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,012.75 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

3M India zoomed 17.59% after the company's net profit jumped 43.01% to Rs 191.33 crore on 14.01% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,266.49 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Kirloskar Brothers fell 1.36% after the company reported a 29.28% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 67.4 crore on a 0.78% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,027.7 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Global Markets:

European markets declined on Tuesday as investors awaited third-quarter results from BP, Philips, Geberit, Associated British Foods, and Ferrari, which are scheduled to be released today.

Asia-Pacific markets dropped, diverging from Wall Streets tech-led rally overnight.

The gains in U.S. equities were fueled by renewed enthusiasm around artificial intelligence. Amazon shares jumped 4% after the company announced a $38 billion partnership with OpenAI, which will deploy hundreds of thousands of Nvidia graphics processing units. Nvidia stock also climbed about 2% after securing export licenses to supply its chips to the United Arab Emirates.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite rose on Monday as investors moved further into the artificial intelligence trade following a number of deal announcements.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.46% to finish at 23,834.72, while the S&P 500 traded up 0.17% to 6,851.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, falling 226.19 points, or 0.48%, to 47,336.68.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

