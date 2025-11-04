Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SpiceJet appoints Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director

SpiceJet appoints Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With effect from 03 November 2025

SpiceJet announced the appointment of Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director, effective 03 November 2025. In his new role, Kumar will lead the airline's strategic initiatives focused on expansion, operational excellence, and business transformation as SpiceJet embarks on its next phase of growth. He will report directly to the Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh.

Sanjay Kumar brings with him over three decades of rich experience in the aviation sector, with extensive expertise across network planning, revenue management, marketing, and commercial strategy.

Having served in senior leadership positions in leading Indian airlines, Kumar has been instrumental in shaping the low-cost aviation landscape in India. For close to 12 years, Kumar served as Chief Commercial Officer at IndiGo and for a little over three years as its Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer. He has also held key leadership positions, including President & CEO at InterGlobe Technology Quotient and Chief Operating Officer at AirAsia India, among others.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SEPC highlights its operational progress with consolidated update

IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

Kalyani Steels slips as Q2 PAT slides 7% YoY to Rs 63 crore

Bajaj Finance's festive loan volume jumps 27% YoY

Godfrey Phillips slides as Q2 PAT tanks 14% QoQ to Rs 305 cr

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story