SpiceJet appoints Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director

With effect from 03 November 2025

SpiceJet announced the appointment of Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director, effective 03 November 2025. In his new role, Kumar will lead the airline's strategic initiatives focused on expansion, operational excellence, and business transformation as SpiceJet embarks on its next phase of growth. He will report directly to the Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh.

Sanjay Kumar brings with him over three decades of rich experience in the aviation sector, with extensive expertise across network planning, revenue management, marketing, and commercial strategy.

Having served in senior leadership positions in leading Indian airlines, Kumar has been instrumental in shaping the low-cost aviation landscape in India. For close to 12 years, Kumar served as Chief Commercial Officer at IndiGo and for a little over three years as its Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer. He has also held key leadership positions, including President & CEO at InterGlobe Technology Quotient and Chief Operating Officer at AirAsia India, among others.