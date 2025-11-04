Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emami Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Emami Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 533, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 5.98% in NIFTY and a 4.47% up 0.5% in the Nifty FMCG index.

Emami Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 533, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 25661.4. The Sensex is at 83636.19, down 0.41%.Emami Ltd has eased around 4.47% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56153.7, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.52 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

