Adani Ports posts 29% YoY jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 3,120 crore

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has reported 29% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,120 crore on a 30% rise in revenue to Rs 9,167 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

On the segmental front, revenue from Domestic Ports was Rs 6,351 crore (up 16% YoY), International Ports revenue was Rs 1,077 crore (up 35% YoY), revenue from Logistics was Rs 1,055 crore (up 79% YoY), Marine revenue was Rs 641 crore (up 237% YoY) and Other revenue was Rs 43 crore (up 153% YoY).

EBITDA improved by 27% to Rs 5,550 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 4,369 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 82.8 crore, down by 3.6% from Rs 63.4 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. In Q2 FY26, the companys Cargo volume was 124 MMT (up 12% YoY), Rail volume was 178,927 TEUs (up 16% YoY) and GPWIS volume was 4.92 MMT (down 4% YoY). The All-India market share of Adani Ports for September 2025 quarter was 28.1% (up 70 basis points YoY). The all-India container market share stood at 45.9%, up 150 basis points YoY. Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director & CEO, said: Our strong, across-the-board profitable growth momentum truly underscores the success of our unmatched Integrated Transport Utility value proposition.

Logistics and Marine businesses have continued their exponential growth trajectory, further reinforcing our port-gate to customer-gate offering. Our performance is a testament to the success of various operational efficiency and capital optimization initiatives, leading to the strongest ever H1 domestic ports EBITDA margin and significant improvement in Logistics RoCE. The strategic expansion of our multi-modal capabilities---from our growing network of 12 logistics parks and 3.1 million sq. ft. of warehouses to our expanding trucking fleet and international freight services---demonstrates how we are creating a seamless supply chain ecosystem. The ongoing expansion of our port capacities and our 127-vessel marine fleet across the MEASA1 region, with foray into West Africa waters, position us as a genuine integrated player in the global supply chain.