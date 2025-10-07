India's auto retails surge by September end on festive and GST optimism; reports FADA

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) today released Vehicle Retail Data for September'25.

According to FADA, September 2025 was an exceptionally unique month for Indias automobile retail industry. The first three weeks were largely muted, with customers holding back in anticipation of the GST 2.0 reforms.

However, the dynamics changed dramatically in the final week as Navratri festivities coincided with the implementation of lower GST rates, reviving customer sentiment and accelerating deliveries across most vehicle categories.

As a result, the month ended with an overall 5.22% YoY growth, with all segments except three-wheelers and construction equipmentshowing positive momentum.

2Ws grew by 36%, powered by affordability improvements, festive offers, and pent-up demand finally translating into retail joy.