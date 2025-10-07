Number of unique investors in securities market ecosystem hits 134 million

The rise of Indian investor has been celebrated over the last few years, stated Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI in a speech at World Investor Week 2025 at NSE. Increased access, simplified on-boarding, and wider awareness has led to the number of unique investors in the securities market ecosystem increasing to 134 million. He highlighted a survey revealing an impressive 63% of Indian households (translating to 213 million households) are aware of at least one securities market product. The survey shows that actual participation stands at 9.5% of households (translating to about 32 million households). While this number is significant, it highlights the vast potential for growth. He noted that the most telling statistic is this - only 36% of investors possess high or moderate knowledge of the securities market. This knowledge gap is a vulnerability that exposes our investors to risks and makes them susceptible to fraud.

