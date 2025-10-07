Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Number of unique investors in securities market ecosystem hits 134 million

Number of unique investors in securities market ecosystem hits 134 million

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
The rise of Indian investor has been celebrated over the last few years, stated Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI in a speech at World Investor Week 2025 at NSE. Increased access, simplified on-boarding, and wider awareness has led to the number of unique investors in the securities market ecosystem increasing to 134 million. He highlighted a survey revealing an impressive 63% of Indian households (translating to 213 million households) are aware of at least one securities market product. The survey shows that actual participation stands at 9.5% of households (translating to about 32 million households). While this number is significant, it highlights the vast potential for growth. He noted that the most telling statistic is this - only 36% of investors possess high or moderate knowledge of the securities market. This knowledge gap is a vulnerability that exposes our investors to risks and makes them susceptible to fraud.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

