Nifty tad above 25,700 level; metal shares advance

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 121.89 points or 0.15% to 83,698.13. The Nifty 50 index added 19.25 points or 0.08% to 25,701.70.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.87% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 1.08%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,135 shares rose and 3,000 shares fell. A total of 203 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 7.29% to 11.72. The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures were trading at 25,815, at a premium of 113.3 points as compared with the spot at 25,701.70.
The Nifty option chain for the 27 January 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 55.1 lakh contracts at the 27,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 52.6 lakh contracts was seen at the 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 1.39% to 11,249.20. The index fell 2.39% in the four consecutive trading sessions.
Hindustan Zinc (up 3.95%), Hindustan Copper (up 3.84%), Vedanta (up 2.56%), Jindal Steel (up 1.36%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.21%), Tata Steel (up 1.06%), JSW Steel (up 1.04%), Steel Authority of India (up 0.83%), National Aluminium Company (up 0.6%) and Adani Enterprises (up 0.52%) rose.
Stocks in Spotlight:
KP Green Engineering rose 3.14% after the company announced its largest-ever order win, securing advance work orders worth Rs 819 crore from BSNL under the 4G Saturation Project.
Cupid advanced 2.25% after the company announced that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on Thursday, 29 January 2026, to consider the declaration of bonus shares and the Q3 results.
