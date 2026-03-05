The key domestic equity benchmarks traded with substantial gains in the afternoon, supported by improved investor sentiment amid expectations of a possible de-escalation in the Iran-Israel-US conflict. The rebound follows a sharp sell-off in previous sessions triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level. Realty shares advanced after declining in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 435.56 points or 0.54% to 79,551.60. The Nifty 50 index jumped 151.70 points or 0.62% to 24,639.50.

The broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.58% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 0.45%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,374 shares rose and 1,619 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 10.65% to 18.89. The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures were trading at 24,705, at a premium of 65.50 points as compared with the spot at 24,639.50. The Nifty option chain for the 30 March 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 65.1 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 56.4 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index surged 1.14% to 752.65. The index fell 6.82% in the past three consecutive trading sessions. DLF (up 2.35%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.46%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.21%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.95%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.89%), Anant Raj (up 0.13%), Lodha Developers (up 0.11%) and Sobha (up 0.01%) advanced. On the other hand, SignatureGlobal India (down 1.27%) and Godrej Properties (down 0.24%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries fell 2.31% after the company announced that Piyush Gupta has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel, effective 5 March 2026.