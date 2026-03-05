The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level. Realty shares advanced after declining in the past three consecutive trading sessions.
At 12:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 435.56 points or 0.54% to 79,551.60. The Nifty 50 index jumped 151.70 points or 0.62% to 24,639.50.
The broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.58% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 0.45%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,374 shares rose and 1,619 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 10.65% to 18.89. The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures were trading at 24,705, at a premium of 65.50 points as compared with the spot at 24,639.50.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 March 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 65.1 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 56.4 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index surged 1.14% to 752.65. The index fell 6.82% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.
DLF (up 2.35%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.46%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.21%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.95%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.89%), Anant Raj (up 0.13%), Lodha Developers (up 0.11%) and Sobha (up 0.01%) advanced.
On the other hand, SignatureGlobal India (down 1.27%) and Godrej Properties (down 0.24%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries fell 2.31% after the company announced that Piyush Gupta has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel, effective 5 March 2026.
Markolines Pavement Technologies rose 0.44%. The company has secured multiple work orders from various clients with a cumulative value of about Rs 439.74 crore for execution of infrastructure and development projects.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content