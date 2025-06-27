Sensex ends 303 pts higher, Nifty settles above 25,600; VIX slumps 1.60%

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with minor gains today, marking the fourth consecutive day of gains, driven by strong foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows.The positive momentum persisted despite lingering global risks and concerns over upcoming tariff deadlines.

Oil & gas, pharma and PSU bank shares advanced while realty, consumer durables and IT shares declined. The Nifty settled above 25,600 level.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 303.03 points or 0.36% to 84,058.90. The Nifty 50 index rose 88.80 points or 0.35% to 25,637.80. In four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex advanced 2.64% while the Nifty rose 2.67%.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.38% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.54%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,256 shares rose and 1,753 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.60% to 12.39. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of HDB Financial Services received bids for 1,83,18,19,140 shares as against 13,04,42,855 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Friday (27 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 14.04 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (25 June 2025) and it will close on Friday (27 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 700 and 740 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 20 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Sambhv Steel Tubes received bids for 1,06,85,27,642 shares as against 4,92,06,100 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Friday (27 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 21.72 times. The issue opened for bidding Wednesday (25 June 2025) and it will close on Friday (227 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 77 and 82 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 182 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Indogulf Cropsciences received bids for 1,11,14,415 shares as against 1,33,65,710 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Friday (27 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.83 times. The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (24 June 2025) and it will close on Monday (30 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 105 and 111 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 135 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Oil & Gas index added 1.19% to 11,835.05. The index jumped 3.32% in the three trading sessions.

Adani Total Gas (up 5.56%), Mahanagar Gas (up 4.69%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 4.45%), Indraprastha Gas (up 2.89%) and Gujarat State Petronet (up 2.44%), GAIL (India) (up 2.24%), Gujarat Gas (up 1.9%), Castrol India (up 1.34%), Reliance Industries (up 1.22%) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.02%) added. On the other hand, Aegis Logistics (down 5.54%), Oil India (down 1.81%) and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 0.62%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Akzo Nobel India jumped 7.20% after the company announced that its existing promoters have entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with JSW Paints for selling their 74.76% stake for a total consideration of Rs 9,403.21 crore.

Century Plyboards (India) added 3.96% after the company announced the commencement of commercial production at its newly established particleboard manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. Adani Enterprises advanced 2.27% after the company announced that its joint venture, AdaniConneX (ACX), has completed the acquisition of a 100% equity stake in Granthik Realtors (GRPL) from Windson Projects LLP. Mahindra Lifespace Developers fell 1.72%. The company said that it has been appointed as the preferred developer for the re-development of a premium housing society in Mulund (West), Mumbai. Lemon Tree Hotels rose 0.45%. The company has announced the signing of a new property, Lemon Tree Suites, Nashik, expanding its presence in Maharashtra.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) jumped 5.05% after the company announced that it has secured two major construction orders with a combined value of Rs 1,103.56 crore. Global Markets: European markets surged on Friday, boosted by signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks, while the dollar slipped to its lowest level in over three years. Asian shares ended mixed, as investors assessed Chinas May industrial data. The countrys industrial profits fell 9.1% year on year in the first five months of the year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. This marked the largest decline since October last year, when industrial profits fell by 10%. Industrial profits are a crucial indicator of the financial health of Chinas factories, mines, and utilities.

All eyes are on July 8, when the so-called "liberation day" tariffs are scheduled to kick in following a 90-day pause. The following day, July 9, marks the cutoff for a potential EU deal that could avert a hefty 50% tariff hike. In Japan, fresh inflation data from Tokyo offered a mild surprise. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, rose 3.1% year-on-year in June, cooler than the 3.6% reading in May, hinting at easing price pressures. Back in the U.S., the S&P 500 closed just shy of a record high, jumping 0.8%. The Nasdaq climbed 0.97%, while the Dow followed closely with a 0.94% gain. Investors shrugged off economic headwinds ranging from tariff spats to sticky inflation and shaky geopolitics.

A temporary calm in the Middle East also helped sentiment. The truce between Israel and Iran, brokered by former President Trump, held firm through Thursday. Trump has indicated fresh talks with Iran are on the cards, potentially aimed at curbing its nuclear ambitions. The U.S. economy hit a speed bumpGDP contracted at an annualized rate of 0.5% in Q1, marking the first dip since 2022. At the same time, weekly jobless claims dropped by 10,000, though economists caution the unemployment rate could inch up in June as job seekers face a tighter market. In tech, NVIDIA continued its meteoric rise, hitting new all-time highs. The stock has surged nearly 40% since April's tariff turbulence sparked a brief sell-off.