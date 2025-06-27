Nifty July futures trade at premium

ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 25,757, a premium of 119.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,637.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 88.80 points or 0.35% to 25,637.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.60% to 12.39.

ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance and were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.