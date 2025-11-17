Nifty trades above 25,900 level; PSU bank shares advance

The Nifty traded above the 25,900 level. PSU Bank shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 149.69 points or 0.18% to 84,712.47. The Nifty 50 index advanced 30.50 points or 0.12% to 25,943.40.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.61% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.64%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,228 shares rose and 1,628 shares fell. A total of 258 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 1.48% to 8,524.45. The index rallied 2.66% in two consecutive trading sessions.
UCO Bank (up 3.13%), Central Bank of India (up 3.06%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 2.79%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 2.6%), Canara Bank (up 2.42%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 2.22%), Bank of India (up 1.90%), Union Bank of India (up 1.73%), Indian Bank (up 1.69%) and Punjab National Bank (up 1.62%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals added 0.87%. The company reported a 72.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 610.25 crore on 76.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,003.79 crore in Q2 FY25.
Carraro India advanced 1.10% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 44.37% to Rs 31.69 crore on 33.06% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 586.25 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 440.59 crore in Q2 FY25.
Signpost India declined 2.38% after the company reported 2% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.70 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 15.95 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose by 3% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 134.02 crore during the quarter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app