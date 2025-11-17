Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 25,900 level; PSU bank shares advance

Nifty trades above 25,900 level; PSU bank shares advance

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The headline equity indices traded with minor gains in the morning trade, supported by healthy second-quarter corporate earnings. However, investors remained cautious amid uncertainty surrounding progress on a potential U.S.-India trade deal.

The Nifty traded above the 25,900 level. PSU Bank shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 149.69 points or 0.18% to 84,712.47. The Nifty 50 index advanced 30.50 points or 0.12% to 25,943.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.61% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.64%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,228 shares rose and 1,628 shares fell. A total of 258 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 1.48% to 8,524.45. The index rallied 2.66% in two consecutive trading sessions.

UCO Bank (up 3.13%), Central Bank of India (up 3.06%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 2.79%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 2.6%), Canara Bank (up 2.42%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 2.22%), Bank of India (up 1.90%), Union Bank of India (up 1.73%), Indian Bank (up 1.69%) and Punjab National Bank (up 1.62%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals added 0.87%. The company reported a 72.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 610.25 crore on 76.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,003.79 crore in Q2 FY25.

Carraro India advanced 1.10% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 44.37% to Rs 31.69 crore on 33.06% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 586.25 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 440.59 crore in Q2 FY25.

Signpost India declined 2.38% after the company reported 2% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.70 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 15.95 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose by 3% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 134.02 crore during the quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

