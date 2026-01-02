Nifty trades above 26,300 level; realty shares rally

The headline domestic indices traded with substantial gains in the afternoon trade as the Nifty traded above the 26,300 level. Market sentiment remained positive, supported by optimism over strong monthly auto sales data and sustained buying interest.

Barring the Nifty FMCG index, all other sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the green, with the Realty, Auto and PSU Bank indices gaining the most.

At 13:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 488.65 points or 0.57% to 85,676.82. The Nifty 50 index climbed 157.40 points or 0.60% to 26,303.95.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.82% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.66%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,611 shares rose and 1,429 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged. Economy: The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) a single-figure indicator of sector performance fell from 56.6 in November to 55.0 in December, signalling the weakest improvement in the health of the sector in two years. Amid a general lack of pressure on operating capacities, there was only a marginal increase in factory employment during December. Gainers & Losers: Coal India (up 5.91%), NTPC (up 3.18%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.64%), Trent (up 2.58%) and Jio Financial Services (up 2.08%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

ITC (down 3.97%), Nestle India (down 0.92%), Shriram Finance (down 0.87%), Bharti Airtel (down 0.44%) and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 0.41%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight: Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.57% after the companys total production rose 34.43% to 211,939 units in December 2025 as against 157,654 units recorded in December 2024. Avantel added 0.29%. The company has received a manufacturing order worth Rs 1.76 crore from Bharat Electronics (BEL). Olectra Greentech jumped 4.16% after the company announced the start of commercial operations at its greenfield EV manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. ACME Solar Holdings added 0.80%. The company announced the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Greentech Eighteen, to strengthen its presence in the renewable energy segment.

Remsons Industries rallied 3.68% after the company has secured a Rs 60-crore order from a leading domestic commercial vehicle (CV) OEM. Punjab & Sind Bank jumped 4.83% after the bank's gross advances increased by 15.25% to Rs 110,488 crore as of 31 December 2025, as against Rs 95,870 crore as of 31 December 2024. South Indian Bank advanced 2.82% after the private lender said that its gross advances jumped 11.27% to Rs 96,765 crore as of 31 December 2025 as against Rs 86,966 crore as of 31 December 2024. Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) declined 1.40%. The company has recorded 6.6% year-on-year (YoY) growth in total monthly sales, clocking sales of 58,702 units in December 2025.

Global Markets: Most European markets advanced on Friday, starting the first trading day of the year on a positive note. Asian markets traded higher to start the new year, with Hong Kong and South Korea leading the gains. South Koreas Kospi index hit a new record on Friday, lifting investor sentiment across the region. Some Asian markets were still closed for the holidays, including Japan and mainland China. Meanwhile, Singapores economy expanded 5.7% year-on-year for the fourth quarter, driven mainly by strong manufacturing growth in the three months through December. The latest reading is faster than the revised 4.3% growth in the previous quarter.