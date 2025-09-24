Swan Defence jumps on partnership with Royal IHC

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 606.15 after the company signed a pact with European offshore oil and gas vessel leader Royal IHC.

The agreement, also involving Alar Infrastructure, aims to develop and retrofit offshore construction vessels, pipe laying vessels, and multi-purpose offshore support vessels at Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI)'s Pipavav Port, Gujarat shipyard. The partnership targets strengthening Indias indigenous shipbuilding under Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, and seeks to provide cost-competitive solutions for global offshore vessel markets.

Swan Defence, formerly known as Reliance Naval and Engineering, is a shipbuilding and heavy fabrication company in India. Strategically located on the west coast of India, the shipyard operates the countrys largest dry dock (662m x 65m) and has a fabrication capacity of 144,000 tons per annum.