Volumes jump at Minda Corporation Ltd counter

Schaeffler India Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 September 2025.
Minda Corporation Ltd saw volume of 5.48 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 21.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24936 shares. The stock increased 8.38% to Rs.578.90. Volumes stood at 26338 shares in the last session.
Schaeffler India Ltd witnessed volume of 25285 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2135 shares. The stock increased 0.03% to Rs.4,113.40. Volumes stood at 1490 shares in the last session.
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 1.67 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20470 shares. The stock rose 8.11% to Rs.8,805.20. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.
Amber Enterprises India Ltd registered volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13715 shares. The stock rose 0.27% to Rs.8,320.65. Volumes stood at 6016 shares in the last session.
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd witnessed volume of 78312 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13147 shares. The stock increased 1.38% to Rs.360.85. Volumes stood at 17586 shares in the last session.
