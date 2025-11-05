NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit declines 17.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.69% to Rs 475.72 crore

Net profit of NIIT Learning Systems declined 17.67% to Rs 46.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 57.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.69% to Rs 475.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 397.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.475.72397.4519.4922.0293.7393.0475.3377.7746.9657.04

