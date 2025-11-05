Orient Green Power Company consolidated net profit rises 21.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.99% to Rs 131.01 crore

Net profit of Orient Green Power Company rose 21.16% to Rs 80.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.99% to Rs 131.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 121.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.131.01121.3276.2382.6289.4383.6367.8562.6280.9266.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News