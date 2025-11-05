Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Green Power Company consolidated net profit rises 21.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Orient Green Power Company consolidated net profit rises 21.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 7.99% to Rs 131.01 crore

Net profit of Orient Green Power Company rose 21.16% to Rs 80.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.99% to Rs 131.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 121.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales131.01121.32 8 OPM %76.2382.62 -PBDT89.4383.63 7 PBT67.8562.62 8 NP80.9266.79 21

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

