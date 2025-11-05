Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 12.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.65% to Rs 6.25 crore

Net profit of Elnet Technologies rose 12.81% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.65% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.256.0366.2467.506.856.396.406.025.024.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News