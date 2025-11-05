Caplin Point Laboratories standalone net profit declines 2.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.75% to Rs 175.18 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories declined 2.98% to Rs 102.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 105.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.75% to Rs 175.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 207.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.175.18207.9343.3047.21135.02141.15129.00134.66102.59105.74

