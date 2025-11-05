5paisa Capital consolidated net profit declines 56.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.43% to Rs 77.17 crore

Net profit of 5paisa Capital declined 56.71% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.43% to Rs 77.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 100.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.77.17100.7929.7738.1815.1332.5012.7429.319.4821.90

