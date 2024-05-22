Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin Ltd up for third consecutive session

Lupin Ltd up for third consecutive session

May 22 2024 | 1:34 PM IST
Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 1719.85, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 121.39% in last one year as compared to a 23% jump in NIFTY and a 56.21% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Lupin Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1719.85, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 22567.6. The Sensex is at 74079.36, up 0.17%. Lupin Ltd has gained around 8.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19205.2, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1714, up 2.18% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 32.98 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: May 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

