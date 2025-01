NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 8.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.04% to Rs 418.88 crore

Net profit of NIIT Learning Systems rose 8.78% to Rs 61.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 56.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.04% to Rs 418.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 391.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

