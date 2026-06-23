Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIIT Learning Systems launches comprehensive set of AI solutions

NIIT Learning Systems launches comprehensive set of AI solutions

Image
Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

To build AI-ready L&D organizations

NIIT Learning Systems announced the launch of a comprehensive set of AI solutions designed to help enterprises build the AI-ready L&D organization. Unified under a single framework, the portfolio brings together four integrated solution areas that together equip learning functions to operate, scale, and lead in an environment increasingly shaped by AI.

As enterprises move from experimenting with AI to embedding it across the way work gets done, most L&D functions are still searching for a coherent path from ambition to execution. NIIT's new portfolio is built to close that gap, drawing on more than four decades of managed learning experience with some of the world's most demanding organizations.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSE SME IPO of Jivial Industries subscribed 34%

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO subscribed 19%

Advit Jewels IPO subscribed 11.18 times

Large currency speculators further reduce net shorts in Pound futures market

INR settles lower amid pessimistic global sentiments

First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story