Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 133.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:42 PM IST
Sales rise 52.60% to Rs 62.58 crore

Net profit of Jost's Engineering Company rose 133.18% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 52.60% to Rs 62.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 41.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales62.5841.01 53 OPM %13.929.73 -PBDT8.273.93 110 PBT7.283.12 133 NP5.132.20 133

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

