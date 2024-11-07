Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 133.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.60% to Rs 62.58 crore

Net profit of Jost's Engineering Company rose 133.18% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 52.60% to Rs 62.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 41.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

