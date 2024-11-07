Subros consolidated net profit rises 36.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.84% to Rs 828.31 crore

Net profit of Subros rose 36.10% to Rs 36.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 828.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 813.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

