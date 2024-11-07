Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Subros consolidated net profit rises 36.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Subros consolidated net profit rises 36.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.84% to Rs 828.31 crore

Net profit of Subros rose 36.10% to Rs 36.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 828.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 813.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales828.31813.37 2 OPM %9.238.63 -PBDT80.3570.56 14 PBT48.6441.69 17 NP36.4226.76 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BFSI summit LIVE: Nothing can stop a fund house with a good product from growing, says Radhika Gupta

LIVE news: ED searches e-commerce platform sellers for investigations in FEMA case

Worm-infested food kits for landslide survivors spark protest in Kerala

Israeli Ambassador calls India key part of resolution of West Asia conflict

Endurance Technologies shares jump 6% on healthy Q2FY25 results; details

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story