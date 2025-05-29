Loyal Textile Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 39.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.42% to Rs 145.72 crore

Net profit of Loyal Textile Mills reported to Rs 39.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.42% to Rs 145.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 200.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 51.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 39.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.37% to Rs 682.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 939.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

