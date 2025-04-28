Go Digit General Insurance standalone net profit rises 119.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.38% to Rs 2246.87 crore

Net profit of Go Digit General Insurance rose 119.54% to Rs 115.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 2246.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1981.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 133.89% to Rs 424.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 8045.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7096.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

