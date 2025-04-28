TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 67.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.09% to Rs 11542.00 croreNet profit of TVS Motor Company rose 67.49% to Rs 648.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 386.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.09% to Rs 11542.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9942.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.57% to Rs 2235.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1686.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.69% to Rs 44089.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38778.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
