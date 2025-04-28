Vimta Labs standalone net profit rises 48.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.85% to Rs 94.44 crore

Net profit of Vimta Labs rose 48.34% to Rs 18.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.85% to Rs 94.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.20% to Rs 67.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.19% to Rs 343.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 288.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

