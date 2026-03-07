Niraj Cement Structurals has announced that it has secured a work order worth Rs 80.12 crore from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

According to a regulatory filing, the contract involves the construction of two vehicular underpasses in Sindhudurg district, Maharashtra, to be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. The scope of work includes construction of a vehicular underpass at existing chainage 466/650 at Khamdeo Naka in Village Insuli, as well as another vehicular underpass at existing chainage 450/370 at Zarap Sawantwadi Junction.

The total contract value stands at Rs 80.12 crore and the project is scheduled to be completed within a period of 12 months.