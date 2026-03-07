Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Niraj Cement Structurals bags Rs 80-cr contract from MoRTH

Niraj Cement Structurals has announced that it has secured a work order worth Rs 80.12 crore from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

According to a regulatory filing, the contract involves the construction of two vehicular underpasses in Sindhudurg district, Maharashtra, to be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. The scope of work includes construction of a vehicular underpass at existing chainage 466/650 at Khamdeo Naka in Village Insuli, as well as another vehicular underpass at existing chainage 450/370 at Zarap Sawantwadi Junction.

The total contract value stands at Rs 80.12 crore and the project is scheduled to be completed within a period of 12 months.

Niraj Cement Structurals is engaged in infrastructural services. As of 30 December 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 243.79 crore on the BSE.

The company reported a 161.3% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.67 crore despite of 16.8% jump in revenue to Rs 139.88 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter shed 0.90% to Rs 28.74 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Power Company collaborates with Salesforce

Yes Bank announces change in MD & CEO

Niraj Cement bags raod project of Rs 80.12 cr in Maharashtra

UltraTech Cement board appoints Jayant Dua as Managing Director (Designate)

RateGain launches Agentic ARI within its UNO Channel Manager

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story