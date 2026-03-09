Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Niraj Cement Structurals gains on bagging Rs 80-cr contract from MoRTH

Niraj Cement Structurals gains on bagging Rs 80-cr contract from MoRTH

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
Niraj Cement Structurals added 1.43% to Rs 29.15 after the company has announced that it has secured a work order worth Rs 80.12 crore from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

According to a regulatory filing, the contract involves the construction of two vehicular underpasses in Sindhudurg district, Maharashtra, to be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. The scope of work includes construction of a vehicular underpass at existing chainage 466/650 at Khamdeo Naka in Village Insuli, as well as another vehicular underpass at existing chainage 450/370 at Zarap Sawantwadi Junction.

The total contract value stands at Rs 80.12 crore and the project is scheduled to be completed within a period of 12 months.

Niraj Cement Structurals is engaged in infrastructural services. As of 09 March 2026, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 174.01 crore on the BSE.

The company reported a 161.3% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.67 crore despite of 16.8% jump in revenue to Rs 139.88 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

