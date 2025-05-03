Nitco reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.60% to Rs 92.58 crore

Net Loss of Nitco reported to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 53.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.60% to Rs 92.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 736.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 156.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.15% to Rs 310.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 320.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

