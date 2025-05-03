Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Omax Autos standalone net profit declines 97.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Omax Autos standalone net profit declines 97.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 114.20 crore

Net profit of Omax Autos declined 97.05% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 114.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 84.82% to Rs 21.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 369.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 355.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales114.20103.99 10 369.26355.26 4 OPM %9.408.55 -8.737.15 - PBDT11.419.08 26 36.4222.26 64 PBT6.993.82 83 17.260.49 3422 NP0.4916.59 -97 21.5511.66 85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Subex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit declines 50.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit rises 40.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 89.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Mishka Exim consolidated net profit declines 61.29% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 03 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story