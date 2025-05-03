Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit rises 40.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.94% to Rs 129.17 croreNet profit of Nitta Gelatin India rose 40.72% to Rs 19.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.94% to Rs 129.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.57% to Rs 83.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales129.17130.40 -1 532.72532.73 0 OPM %17.7115.43 -19.3923.04 - PBDT25.9423.73 9 114.20131.52 -13 PBT22.2919.91 12 99.72116.38 -14 NP19.6313.95 41 83.9482.64 2
