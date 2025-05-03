Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit rises 40.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.94% to Rs 129.17 crore

Net profit of Nitta Gelatin India rose 40.72% to Rs 19.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.94% to Rs 129.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.57% to Rs 83.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

129.17130.40532.72532.7317.7115.4319.3923.0425.9423.73114.20131.5222.2919.9199.72116.3819.6313.9583.9482.64

