Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit declines 50.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 51.73% to Rs 206.05 crore

Net profit of Sunteck Realty declined 50.28% to Rs 50.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 101.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 51.73% to Rs 206.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 426.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 111.93% to Rs 150.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.04% to Rs 853.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 564.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

