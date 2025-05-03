Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 89.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.76% to Rs 107.86 crore

Net profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declined 89.28% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 107.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.19% to Rs 5.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.74% to Rs 382.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 393.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

107.8698.27382.71393.508.3015.888.9417.339.2919.9235.2469.172.0313.697.5843.571.039.615.7130.35

