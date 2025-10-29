Airfloa Rail Tech bags Rs 24-cr order from Integral Coach Factory, Chennai

Airfloa Rail Technology has announced that it has secured a new domestic order worth Rs 23.91 crore from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), located in Chennai.

The contract involves the supply and installation of interior furnishing for Amrit Bharat Coaches on a turnkey basis. According to the company, the project is scheduled to be completed within 15 months.

In a regulatory filing, Airfloa Rail Technology clarified that neither its promoters nor any members of the promoter group hold any interest in the awarding authority. The company also confirmed that the transaction does not constitute a related-party transaction under applicable regulations.

Airfloa Rail Technology is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of components used in rolling stock for Indian Railways, supplying through railway production units such as the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and other coach factories. The company also undertakes turnkey interior furnishing projects for Indian Railways. In the aerospace and defence sectors, it manufactures intricate, highly engineered, and critical components. Along with Indian Railways, the company also serves other railway factories and global rolling stock OEMs.