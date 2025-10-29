GIFT Nifty indicates green opening for Nifty 50; all eyes on US FOMC meet

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 42.50 points (or 0.16%) in early trade, suggesting a green opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 10,339.80 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,081.55 crore in the Indian equity market on 28 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 10,040.20 crore in the cash market so far in October 2025. This is in contrast with2 their cash sales of shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in September 2025.

Global Markets: Asian-Pacific markets displayed mixed trading activity as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision. Japan's Nikkei 225 index jumped over 1% to surpass 51,000 for the first time on Wednesday, setting a new record high. This surge was primarily driven by renewed optimism surrounding U.S.-Japan trade relations. The gains followed a key event on Tuesday, where U.S. President Donald Trump and Japans Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signed a new rare earths framework. Trump's visit marked his first meeting with Takaichi, who recently assumed office; he also met Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace. Global market sentiment was generally boosted by growing confidence that the Fed would deliver a second consecutive 25 basis point cut to support slowing growth. Markets are currently pricing in nearly 100% odds that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will approve a quarter-point reduction, which would set the federal funds rate in the 3.75%-4.00% range.

Overnight, all three major U.S. indices closed higher on Tuesday. Nvidia shares led the gains after news emerged that the company will build artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputers for the U.S. Energy Department. Investor optimism about corporate earnings ahead of key megacap results this week also contributed to the rise. The S&P 500 rose 0.23% to close at 6,890.89. It had surpassed the 6,900 level for the first time on an intraday basis earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.80% to finish at 23,827.49, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 161.78 points, or 0.34%, to settle at 47,706.37.

In addition to their closing highs, the tech-heavy Nasdaq and 30-stock Dow scored new all-time intraday highs alongside the broad market S&P 500. Domestic Market: The headline equity benchmarks ended slightly lower on Monday, weighed down by profit booking and weak global cues. Investor sentiment remained cautious amid mixed FII trends, updates on US-China trade relations, and a packed corporate earnings calendar. The Nifty closed below the 25,950 mark, dragged by declines in IT and consumer durables stocks. However, metal shares advanced on renewed optimism following Chinas steel output curbs and progress in US-China trade talks. PSU banks outperformed on reports that India may raise the FDI cap in the sector.