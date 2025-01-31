NLC India Ltd soars 3.84%

NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 220.22, up 3.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.5% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% drop in NIFTY and a 8.55% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 220.22, up 3.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23468.7. The Sensex is at 77348.06, up 0.77%. NLC India Ltd has dropped around 9.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33026.05, up 2.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News